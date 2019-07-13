Sifan Hassan breaks world mile world record in Monaco
Britain's Laura Muir records PB in women's 800m at Diamond League meeting
Dutch runner Sifan Hassan broke the women's mile world record at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.
The 26-year-old clocked a time of 4:12.33 seconds to beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Russia's Svetlana Masterkova.
The race at the Stade Louis II was named the "Brave like Gabe Mile" in honour of former American middle distance runner Gabe Grunewald, who died from cancer last month at the age of 32.
Hassan, who had broken the 5km road race world record in Monaco in February, moved into the lead with 600 metres remaining and cut loose over the final lap before writing her name in the record books.
Britain's Laura Weightman recorded a personal best but had to settle for second place with a time of 4:17.60, while Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean was eighth in a personal best 4:19.03.
Elsewhere, there was a personal best for Scotland's Laura Muir in the women's 800m. The European 1500m champion came third with a time of 1:58.42 seconds, finishing one place ahead of compatriot Lynsey Sharp in 1:58.76.
There was also a very impressive performance in the men's 800m with Botswana's Nijel Amos breaking the meeting record with 1:41.89, the fastest time over the distance since the 2012 Olympic final.
Charlie Grice also impressed in the men's 1500m. He finished fourth but his time of 3.30.62 was the fourth fastest ever by a British athlete behind Mo Farah, Sebastian Coe and Steve Cram.