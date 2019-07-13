Sifan Hassan breaks world mile world record in Monaco

Sifan Hassan celebrates breaking the world mile record at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan broke the women's mile world record at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

The 26-year-old clocked a time of 4:12.33 seconds to beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Russia's Svetlana Masterkova.

The race at the Stade Louis II was named the "Brave like Gabe Mile" in honour of former American middle distance runner Gabe Grunewald, who died from cancer last month at the age of 32.

Hassan celebrates with Britain's Laura Weightman, who finished second in a personal best time

Hassan, who had broken the 5km road race world record in Monaco in February, moved into the lead with 600 metres remaining and cut loose over the final lap before writing her name in the record books.

Britain's Laura Weightman recorded a personal best but had to settle for second place with a time of 4:17.60, while Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean was eighth in a personal best 4:19.03.

Laura Muir set a personal best in the women's 800m

Elsewhere, there was a personal best for Scotland's Laura Muir in the women's 800m. The European 1500m champion came third with a time of 1:58.42 seconds, finishing one place ahead of compatriot Lynsey Sharp in 1:58.76.

There was also a very impressive performance in the men's 800m with Botswana's Nijel Amos breaking the meeting record with 1:41.89, the fastest time over the distance since the 2012 Olympic final.

Nijel Amos of Botswana won the men's 800m

Charlie Grice also impressed in the men's 1500m. He finished fourth but his time of 3.30.62 was the fourth fastest ever by a British athlete behind Mo Farah, Sebastian Coe and Steve Cram.