Lord Coe re-elected unopposed as IAAF president

Lord Coe will remain as IAAF president for another term

IAAF president Lord Coe has been re-elected unopposed at their congress in Doha ahead of the world championships in Qatar.

Coe's first term in office began in 2015 after he took over from the now disgraced Lamine Diack.

Sebastian Coe has been re-elected to his second term as president of the IAAF. pic.twitter.com/FvRVCXFpdN — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 25, 2019

The former Olympic champion middle-distance runner has overseen Russia's suspension from the IAAF in one of the toughest sporting sanctions against the country over a widespread doping scandal.

The ban was extended by the congress on Wednesday, meaning it will be the second consecutive world championships where the only Russians competing will do so as 'neutral' athletes.

IAAF election day started with the Athletics Integrity Unit suspending one of the vice presidential candidates Ahmed Al Kamali of the United Arab Emirates for potential violations of the code of conduct.

The athletics world championships begin on Friday and run until October 6.