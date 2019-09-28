World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman wins men's 100m gold in 9.76 seconds

Christian Coleman cemented his place as the fastest sprinter in the world with a 9.76s finish

Christian Coleman secured the gold medal for the USA in the World Athletics Championships men's 100m final in a time of 9.76 seconds in Doha.

Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes finished sixth with a time of 10.03s.

Thirty-seven-year-old American Justin Gatlin took the silver medal in 9.89s, and Canada's Andre De Grasse won bronze with 9.90s.

Coleman's dominant run was the sixth fastest 100m sprint of all time, with five of the field also running sub-10 second times.

Fastest 100m sprints ever Usain Bolt - 9.58 Tyson Gay - 9.69 Yohan Blake - 9.69 Asafa Powell - 9.72 Justin Gatlin - 9.74 Christian Coleman - 9.76

Hughes, who had an outside shot at a medal, says his focus is now on the 200m final after he came up short in the showpiece event in Qatar.

"It wasn't the best race for me tonight but hey, congrats to the medallists, all the best to them," he said.

"Those things happen. You have to be strong minded. I am disappointed but I cannot give up on myself, I still have the 200m to come. My body just wasn't feeling up for it."

Zharnel Hughes finished sixth, 0.13s outside the medal positions

Asher-Smith breezes into women's 100m semi

Dina Asher-Smith eased into the women's 100m semi-finals as Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce let her know just how fast she needs to run to take gold.

Great Britain's European champion ran 10.96s to win her heat and safely progress to Sunday's semi-finals.

Asher-Smith will contest the women's 100m semi-final on Sunday

Asher-Smith was the third fastest qualifier on Saturday and remained on course in her bid to win medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

But double Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce sent out an ominous warning by running 10.80s - the fastest women's 100m heat time in World Championship history.

Gayle upsets favourite to win long jump final

Tajay Gayle upset favourite Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba to win gold

Jamaican Tajay Gayle upset favourite Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba to win gold in the long jump on Saturday with the biggest leap of the season.

The 23-year-old sped down the runway at high speed, leaping into the air to claim a distance of 8.69 metres on his fourth attempt, recording a personal best and beating his Cuban rival's 8.65m season's best.

Jeff Henderson of the USA, the 2016 Olympic champion, finished second with a jump of 8.39m, his longest effort of the year.

Hassan's final lap clinches 10,000m gold

Hassan only ran a competitive 10,000m race for the first time in May

Sifan Hassan produced a stunning final lap to win the women's 10,000 metres, an event she only ran for the first time in May.

The Dutchwoman overtook Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey just before the bell and powered away over the last lap to win in a season's best time of 30 minutes 17.63s. Gidey was second and Kenya's Agnes Tirop third.

It was another display of the 26-year-old's remarkable versatility as she claimed the first world title of her career.

Price becomes first American to win hammer gold

DeAnna Price was elated when she learned she had clinched USA's first hammer world gold

DeAnna Price won the women's hammer on Saturday to become the first US athlete to claim the title.

Price, who led qualifying with 73.77 metres, threw 77.54m with her third attempt as she took advantage of the absence of four-times world champion Anita Wlodarczyk, who was sidelined with injury.

Joana Fiodorow was second with a personal best of 76.35m and China's Wang Zheng took bronze with 74.76m.