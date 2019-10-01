Sir Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar banned over anti-doping violations

Sir Mo Farah (right), pictured with his former coach Alberto Salazar (centre) and USA's Galen Rupp during London 2012

Sir Mo Farah's former coach has been banned from athletics for four years for multiple anti-doping violations, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has said.

American Alberto Salazar, 61, was sanctioned along with endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" while working with the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), USADA said.

Salazar's violations included "administration of a prohibited method", tampering or attempted tampering with athletes' doping control processes and trafficking or attempted trafficking of testosterone.

The NOP was home to four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo from 2011 to 2017.

USADA chief executive officer Travis T Tygart said: "The athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth.

"While acting in connection with the Nike Oregon Project, Mr Salazar and Dr Brown demonstrated that winning was more important than the health and wellbeing of the athletes they were sworn to protect."

Brown was found to have tampered with records, administered an "over-limit" infusion and to have been complicit in Salazar's trafficking of testosterone.

Salazar moved into coaching after a successful distance running career in which he won the New York Marathon three times, and claimed victory once in the Boston Marathon in the early 1980s.

In a statement released by NOP, Salazar said he was shocked by Monday's outcome and that he would appeal.

He said that throughout the six-year investigation, he and his athletes "endured unjust, unethical and highly damaging treatment from the USADA".

Salazar denied Tygart's assertion that winning was put ahead of athlete safety and insisted he always made sure the WADA code was strictly enforced.

"The Oregon Project has never and will never permit doping," Salazar's statement said.

"I will appeal and look forward to this unfair and protracted process reaching the conclusion I know to be true."