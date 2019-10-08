Athletics News

Neil Black to leave role as UK Athletics performance director

Neil Black was appointed as UK Athletics performance director in September 2012
Neil Black will leave his role as UK Athletics performance director at the end of October, the governing body has announced.

Black had said he would review his position after coach Alberto Salazar was banned last week for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

USADA began an investigation into Salazar, who was Sir Mo Farah's former coach, in 2015 and at that time UK Athletics also reviewed whether he should continue to coach Farah, but concluded there was "no reason to be concerned".

Black, who previously described Salazar as "a genius", will still oversee Farah's participation in the Chicago Marathon as planned this weekend.

A statement from UK Athletics read: "UK Athletics have announced that Neil Black will leave his role as performance director at the end of October.

"Neil will commence a detailed handover with performance staff until his departure and will fulfil his role supporting Mo Farah at this weekend's Chicago marathon."

