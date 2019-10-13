Chicago Marathon: Kenya's Brigid Kosgei breaks Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's world record

Brigid Kosgei set a new women's marathon world record time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds in Chicago

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei has broken Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record as she defended her Chicago title.

The 25-year-old finished in a time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds, beating Radcliffe's mark of two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds - set at the London Marathon in 2003.

Kosgei finished more than six minutes ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh, who ran two hours, 20 minutes and 51 seconds, and Gelete Burka who ran two hours, 20 minutes and 55 seconds as Ethiopia finished second and third.

The Kenyan, who became the youngest winner in London earlier this year, has now won three marathons after victory in Chicago in 2018 and was congratulated by Radcliffe at the finish.

Former world record holder @paulajradcliffe poses with Brigid Kosgei at the finish after Kosgei broke the record this morning at the 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon 🏆 pic.twitter.com/niyGYZJ5Tp — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Britain's Mo Farah finished eighth in the men's marathon as the defending champion finished more than four minutes behind Lawrence Cherono, who made it a double success for Kenya.

Farah ran his worst marathon run in six attempts since switching to road racing in 2017 as he finished in a time of two hours, nine minutes and 58 seconds.

Mo Farah claimed there was an agenda against him after being grilled on his past links to disgraced coach Alberto Salazar in the build-up to the Chicago Marathon

Cherono finished in two hours five minutes and 45 seconds, one second ahead of Dejene Debela, with Asefa Mengistu third in two hours, five minutes and 48 seconds.

It has been an incredible weekend of marathon running for Kenya after Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to break the two-hour barrier on Saturday in Vienna.

0:52 Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge has become the first person to complete the 26.2-mile distance of the marathon in under two hours Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge has become the first person to complete the 26.2-mile distance of the marathon in under two hours

Kipchoge's time does not count as an official world record as it was not under race conditions, with the 34-year-old four-time London Marathon winner assisted by 41 pacesetters who dropped in and out of the race.

Meanwhile, Briton David Weir was second in the men's wheelchair race, behind defending champion Daniel Romanchuk.