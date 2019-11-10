Hannah Cockroft and Maria Lyle win gold at World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai
Kyron Duke claims bronze in F41 shot put
Hannah Cockroft has won her fifth T34 100m title in succession at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai, with Great Britain team-mate Marian Lyle also taking gold.
Cockroft claimed hers in style, setting a new world record of 16.77 seconds, and she now holds world records for all the T34 distances from 100m to 1500m.
It was a British one-two in the event as former world record holder Kare Adenegan came second in 17.49 seconds.
Cockroft told BBC Sport: "Sub-17 still felt like it was going to be next year's goal.
"It still felt a little out of my league. I haven't pushed that quick ever, so I'm not sure how I just did it.
"I think I had settled for silver in my head."
Lyle also struck gold in UAE, as the Scot secured her first individual world title in the T35 100m.
The 19-year-old hit the front from the start and crossed the line in 14.62 secs.
Lyle won 4x100m gold in Doha in 2015 but admitted she is relieved to have claimed a maiden individual global title.
"There were a few stumbles at the start of the race so to pull off a performance like that it means so much. It gives me confidence going into the Paralympic year," she told the BBC.
"This is my third worlds so it's been a number of years of just learning from previous experiences, not only physically but mentally, and learning how to cope with the challenges that come along with a championships.
"I think it's just growing up, experiencing stuff and just actually enjoying the sport for once. I think people take things too seriously but if you remember you're just running from one line to another."
There was also a bronze for Great Britain in the F41 shot put bronze, as Kyron Duke produced a throw of 13.82m.
Uzbekistan's Bobirjon Omonov won the event with a new championship record of 14.03m.