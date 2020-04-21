Neil Black: Former UK Athletics chief dies aged 60

Neil Black left his position as performance director of UK Athletics last year

Former UK Athletics performance director Neil Black has died suddenly aged 60, the governing body has announced.

Black took up the role following the London Olympics in 2012 before he left his position in October 2019 after he came under pressure for his part in UK Athletics' handling of the Alberto Salazar doping case.

Salazar, who was banned from athletics for four years for multiple doping violations, coached Sir Mo Farah from 2011 to 2017 during which he won four Olympic and six World Championship golds in 5000m and 10,000m.

Black, had been continuing to support a number of athletes and coaches as an advisor, was a physiotherapist at UK Athletics before holding a number of positions at the governing body.

A British Athletics statement read: "British Athletics is shocked and saddened to confirm the loss of our friend and former colleague Neil Black who passed away suddenly at the weekend.

"Neil loved the sport of athletics and dedicated his life to supporting athletes - as a world class physiotherapist, as head of sport science, and then in recent years as Performance Director for British Athletics.

"Since leaving the role of UKA Performance Director in October 2019, he had been continuing to support a number of athletes and coaches as an advisor.

"Neil will be hugely missed by those that knew and worked with him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

British Athletics added that Black's family had commented: "We would like to thank people for the wonderful and heartfelt messages we have received.

"So many people have been in touch, it is clear to us how loved Neil was and this is bringing us some comfort at this time."

Britain won seven medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics under Black's tenure, but he stepped down following last year's tally of five medals at the World Championships in Doha, their worst result since 2005.

Current British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw paid tribute to Black, tweeting: "This news is so sad.

"Neil was such a special and incredible person who did so much for myself and athletics in the UK.

"Tremendous leader, sensational personality and just a genuinely nice guy. Neil you will be missed - rest in peace."

British high jumper Morgan Lake also took to Twitter to say: "Such terribly sad news.

"Neil was always so supportive and knew how to bring a team of athletes together and make us feel at ease, especially at major champs. Rest in Peace, my thoughts are with his loved ones."