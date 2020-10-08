Bianca Williams: Five police officers to be investigated over stop and search of Great Britain athlete

Bianca Williams said the "horrific" incident had left her "really scared" and made her feel "like we were the scum of their shoe"

Five police officers are being investigated for misconduct after Great Britain sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner were handcuffed during a stop and search.

Williams claimed officers racially profiled her in the incident on July 4 in Maida Vale, west London, which saw the pair being separated from their three-month-old son.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick later apologised to Williams and told MPs that two officers had also spoken to Ms Williams and her partner, Rico dos Santos, to say sorry for the "distress" caused.

The inquiry is being carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC said the five officers would be investigated for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force; duties and responsibilities; and authority, respect and courtesy.

The Met Police said: "The officers involved are from the Territorial Support Group. No officer is suspended or subject to restricted duties.

"The MPS continues to fully co-operate with the IOPC investigation."

Scotland Yard previously said nothing was found during the search and no arrests were made, but officers had stopped the vehicle after it was seen being driven suspiciously and on the wrong side of the road.

Ms Williams has denied this, saying the car was "never" on the wrong side of the road.