World Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith has no plans to retire and says she can still run a lot faster

Dina Asher Smith told Sky Sports that there is no end in sight for her athletics career and believes she can still get even faster as she approaches her 30s.

The Brit is competing in the 100m and 200m at the World Championships in Tokyo from Saturday and will be looking to add to three previous individual medals in this competition.

Asher-Smith won 200m gold and 100m silver in Doha in 2019 before taking bronze in the longer sprint in Eugene in 2022.

The 29-year-old enters this year's championships following promising runs of 10.94 in the 100m and 22.18 in the 200m on the same evening in Zurich last month, finishing fourth and second respectively.

I think 200m is always going to be my baby because that's how I have spent a lot of time but the 100 is still a bit more sexy, isn't it? They've both got different parts, so I don't really have a favourite. They're good either way.

"I still think I can run a lot faster and my body's fine, probably in the best place to be fine, so [how long I have left in the sport] is not something that I think about.

"I think female athletes are constantly redefining what it means to be an athlete and some of the ladies I race are 35.

"I think you've just got to keep rolling. As long as your heart's in it and your mind's in it, then you're going to always do all right."

'I know I've been in good shape for a very long time'

Temperatures in Tokyo are expected to eclipse 30C during the World Championships, with Japan experiencing its hottest summer since records began in the late 1800s.

Asher-Smith feels she will be able to cope having trained in Texas and believes she is in excellent condition physically and mentally.

Image: Asher-Smith has been buoyed by strong performances in Zurich in late August

She added: "I know that I've been in good shape for a very long time and have been putting together some great races in the past few months.

"But to run a 10.94 [in the 100m in Zurich] - I'm obviously very happy but I knew I had faster in me that day.

"On the back of that, to run a 22.18 [in the 200m] I was not expecting because I was mindful of fatigue. I was so profoundly happy that under fatigue that time felt so easy.

"I am in a great spot coming into this. I just want to carry that through to the World Championships, enjoy it and just do myself proud.

"If you're just happy and in a good mental place, it makes everything a lot easier."