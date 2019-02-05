Coroner says Los Angeles Dodgers fan died after being struck by ball

A woman died last year as a result of being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium, according to a coroner's report obtained by ESPN.

Linda Goldbloom was celebrating her 79th birthday and 59th wedding anniversary at a game between the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres on August 25 last year.

A ball hit by a Padres player travelled over an area protected by netting and struck Goldbloom in the head, and she died four days later at L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

The Los Angeles County coroner's report has said that trauma from the batted ball was the cause of death.

The Dodgers said in a statement they were "deeply saddened" by Goldbloom's death and the "matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family."

For the first time last season, all 30 major league ballparks had expanded protective netting that reached to at least the far ends of each dugout.

The push for expansion increased in 2017 after a series of spectator injuries.