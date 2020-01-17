San Francisco Giants appoint Alyssa Nakken as first female MLB coach

The San Francisco Giants have become the first Major League Baseball side to appoint a female coach on a full-time basis.

Alyssa Nakken, a former Sacramento State softball player, joins the coaching staff of new manager Gabe Kapler.

Mark Hallberg, who managed Class A Salem-Keizer last year, has also been appointed by the Giants.

Kapler said: "Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the organisation and I'm delighted that they will now focus their talents on helping to build a winning culture in the clubhouse.

"In every organisation environment affects performance and baseball clubhouses are no different.

Gabe Kapler joined the Giants as their new manager in November 2019

"That's why, in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."

Nakken was a three-time all-conference first baseman and a four-time Academic All-American during her time at Sacramento State.

She also earned a master's degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco before joining the Giants as an intern in their baseball operations department in 2014.

Nakken moves to Kapler's coaching staff from her current role overseeing the Giants' health and wellness initiatives.

She was not the only female interviewed by the Giants for the role - they also spoke to Rachel Balkovec, who was hired by the New York Yankees as a Minor League hitting coach in November.