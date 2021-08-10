Lewis Brinson: Miami Marlins outfielder believes Colorado Rockies fan called him racial slur

Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson believes he was the subject of racial abuse in Denver on Sunday, though the Colorado Rockies concluded after an investigation that the controversy was a misunderstanding.

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson believes he was the subject of racial abuse in Denver on Sunday, though the Colorado Rockies concluded after an investigation that the controversy was a misunderstanding.

The Rockies issued a statement on Monday, stating that a fan who initially was thought to have shouted a racial slur during Sunday's game was actually yelling "Dinger," the name of the team's dinosaur mascot.

Initial reports indicated that a fan yelled a racial slur multiple times during Brinson's ninth-inning plate appearance.

Brinson spoke before the Marlins' Monday game at San Diego.

"I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15 to 16 hours," he said. "I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word.

"This is again my personal opinion - I personally keep hearing the N-word. It's not that I want to hear it, I never want to hear it.

"Personally I've never been called that in person to my face on the baseball field, outside the baseball field, ever, so I don't know what my reaction would be if I got called that."

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday's game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

Brinson added, "I haven't talked to the Rockies or that fan personally. If that's the case (that he was yelling for Dinger), then I'm sorry for any backlash or any unnecessary attention that he's getting right now. But that doesn't (change the fact) that this does happen in our game.

"I don't know if a lot of people know this, again, personally I've never been called that on the baseball field or off the baseball field, but I know a lot of black players have, and it's disgusting, and it needs to stop like right now. There's no place for that in sports, there's no place for that in life.

"I just don't want to have that situation thrown under the rug. Like I said, it does happen."

Following the Sunday game, the Rockies put out an initial statement that stated they were "disgusted at the racial slur" directed at Brinson.

However, after talking to the fan in question as well as another fan sitting nearby, the team stated Monday that he was shouting to get the attention of "Dinger."

"After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred," the team wrote.

The Marlins also issued a statement indicating that no member of their team heard the fan's shouts during the Sunday game.