World Series: Houston Astros level best-of-seven series with Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros' Jose Siri saw his team level up the World Series

The Houston Astros earned a 7-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves in Game Two of the World Series, leaving the best-of-seven series tied at 1-1.

The Astros had last won a World Series home game in 2017 when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on their way to their only championship.

They lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series, with all seven games in the series won by the visiting team.

Houston also lost 6-2 in Tuesday's opener before winning their first World Series game at Minute Maid Park in four years on Wednesday night.

Manager Dusty Baker said the team have not hit the panic button, despite being written off by some.

"I didn't even know we had lost all those games at home, to tell you the truth," Baker told reporters.

"I'm used to winning at home, and we won at home all year. So when you lose a few games, you just figure, hey, man, it's time for us to win.

"Like I said last night, these guys don't worry. They weren't worried about last night. I mean, some people in this room thought the series was over already after one game, but it's a seven-game series."

The series shifts to Atlanta for the next three games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"I can't wait to get back home," Travis d'Arnaud said. "They're really going to bring it. We have some great fans, and I know they will be ready to turn it on when we get back home."