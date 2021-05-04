WATCH LIVE BASKETBALL: BBL playoff quarter-finals

Plymouth, Worcester, Newcastle and Sheffield get their play-off campaigns underway on Tuesday night as the BBL post-season continues.

After London and Leicester kicked off the quarter-finals with victories on Monday night, attention switches to the four remaining teams as they start their own ties.

2021 BBL Playoff Quarter-Finals Monday (2nd leg played Wednesday) Leicester Riders 85 - 56 Bristol Flyers London Lions 73 - 66 Cheshire Phoenix Tuesday (2nd leg played Thursday)) Plymouth Raiders (3rd) v Worcester Wolves (6th) Newcastle Eagles (4th) v Sheffield Sharks (5th)

Eight teams are meeting in four quarter-finals with each tie will be played over two legs and the aggregate winner advancing to the last four.

Third-placed Plymouth face sixth-placed Worcester, while Newcastle - who finished fourth in the regular season - take on the fifth-placed Sheffield Sharks.

The quarter-finals will reach their conclusion on Wednesday night when the first two second legs are played followed by the reverse of Tuesday's fixtures on Thursday night.

