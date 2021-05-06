WATCH LIVE BASKETBALL: BBL playoff quarter-finals

Plymouth, Worcester, Newcastle and Sheffield take aim at the final two places in the BBL semi-finals on Thursday night as the BBL post-season continues.

After London and Leicester booked their place in the final four on Wednesday with dominant victories over Bristol and Cheshire respectively, Thursday night's action is intriguingly poised.

Coverage gets underway at 5pm with Newcastle and Sheffield going head-to-head at University of Worcester Arena, with Newcastle holding a slender 79-77 lead from the first leg on their own court on Tuesday.

With each tie played over two legs, the aggregate winner advances to the last four. Sixth-seeded Sheffield will take plenty from a competitive first leg where they stormed back in the fourth quarter to fall just short of parity or a lead.

The second game tips off at 7.30pm and it is the Plymouth Raiders who hold a two-point lead having gone one step further than Sheffield as they overturned a huge deficit in the final period of their first leg.

Trailing Worcester by 16 points, Plymouth managed to grab an 84-82 victory to put themselves in the driving seat for a final four spot.

The semi-finals are due to take place next Thursday.

British Basketball's 'May Madness' continues on Friday when the WBBL semi-finals take place.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday May 16.