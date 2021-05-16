WATCH LIVE BASKETBALL: WBBL and BBL play-off final

It's Finals Day in the BBL and WBBL and both playoff finals feature London and Newcastle after they battled through a dramatic 'May Madness' series.

After two weeks of high-quality British basketball, it all comes down to this - a doubleheader at Leicester's Morningside Arena to crown the end-of-season champions.

After eight teams started both competitions, it is Newcastle Eagles and the London Lions who are left standing to contest the women's and men's finals.

London Lions claimed the WBBL honours with a 93-71 victory over the Eagles, and from 5.30pm it is over to the men to see if they can help complete a London double