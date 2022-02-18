Basketball News

British Basketball League: Watch live stream of Newcastle Eagles vs GL Glasgow Rocks

The live stream starts at 7.30pm with the match also being shown live on Sky Sports Mix; the two teams are meeting for the second time in five days

Watch a free live stream of the Newcastle Eagles taking on the GL Glasgow Rocks in the British Basketball League from 7.30pm.

The two teams meet each other for the second time in five days; last Sunday the Eagles won by 97-91 at the home of the Rocks.

