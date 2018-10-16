Center Myles Turner signs 'four-year' NBA deal with Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner has averaged 12.7 points, 1.8 blocks and 6.5 rebounds in three years

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has signed a multi-year extension on Monday the NBA club have announced.

The Pacers didn't reveal contract terms, but ESPN reported Turner received a four-year, $72m deal that could reach $80m if incentive clauses are reached.

"I'd like to thank the Simon family and the Pacers organization for giving me this opportunity," Turner said.

"It took a lot of hard work to get here and I didn't do it on my own. I'd like to thank my family, as well as my team-mates, past and present, and the coaching staff for helping me get to this point.

"I'm excited to build here in Indiana and I'm looking forward to the future."

The 22-year-old has averaged 12.7 points, 1.8 blocks and 6.5 rebounds in his three-year career. The 6ft 11in, 250-pounder is shooting 49.8 per cent from the field in 206 career games.

"Myles has been great here, not only on the court but he represents this organization unbelievably off the court as well," Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement.

"His hard work and dedication to both his game and to our franchise exemplify what it means to be a Pacer. We're thrilled to have him here long term."

The two sides wrapped up the deal prior to the 6pm ET deadline for players entering their fourth season to sign a contract extension and avoid becoming a restricted free agent next offseason.

Turner averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 65 games last season. He missed seven games with a concussion and another nine with an elbow injury.

His best season was the 2016-17 campaign, when he averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 81 games - all the best marks of his career. He also shot a career-best 51.1 per cent from the field that season.

Turner was the 11th selection of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Texas.