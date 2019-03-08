Kara Lawson says minorities are often passed over in media
Last Updated: 08/03/19 7:03am
Olympic gold medallist Kara Lawson says an unshakeable belief in her own ability was key to her landing a role as a primary TV analyst with the Washington Wizards.
A 13-season WNBA veteran, Lawson was part of the Team USA women's basketball team who won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The former point guard has since forged a successful career as a broadcaster, and a little over a decade ago became the first female analyst for a nationally broadcast NBA game.
"There are only 30 of these opportunities and to get an opportunity in my hometown [of Washington] is extra special," Lawson said.
"As a minority woman in this business, patience is a very important virtue because you'll get passed over - that's the reality.
"But I never lost my spirit, I never lost my competitive drive and I never lost the confidence in myself that I was able to do the job, and that I was better than the people I was getting passed over by."