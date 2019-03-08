Kara Lawson says minorities are often passed over in media

TV analyst Kara Lawson alongside announcer Steve Buckhantz

Olympic gold medallist Kara Lawson says an unshakeable belief in her own ability was key to her landing a role as a primary TV analyst with the Washington Wizards.

A 13-season WNBA veteran, Lawson was part of the Team USA women's basketball team who won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The former point guard has since forged a successful career as a broadcaster, and a little over a decade ago became the first female analyst for a nationally broadcast NBA game.

"There are only 30 of these opportunities and to get an opportunity in my hometown [of Washington] is extra special," Lawson said.

1:40 Broadcasters Reshmin Chowdhury, Leon Mann and Robbie Lyle discuss the need to increase ethnic diversity in the sports media Broadcasters Reshmin Chowdhury, Leon Mann and Robbie Lyle discuss the need to increase ethnic diversity in the sports media

"As a minority woman in this business, patience is a very important virtue because you'll get passed over - that's the reality.

"But I never lost my spirit, I never lost my competitive drive and I never lost the confidence in myself that I was able to do the job, and that I was better than the people I was getting passed over by."