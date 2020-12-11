WATCH LIVE BBL: London Lions vs Plymouth Raiders

London Lions host Plymouth Rocks in the latest live instalment of the British Basketball League Championship as round two continues.

London have had a week off since starting the season with defeat in the season opener at Newcastle, while Plymouth have played twice and won twice since the Lions defeat.

The Raiders will head to the Copper Box full of confidence after beating Worcester and Newcastle last weekend and they'll hope to maintain their 100 per cent record on Friday night before hosting Glasgow on Sunday.

London also play again at the weekend when they travel to Cheshire but the focus is on Friday night with tip-off at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.

BBL 2020/21 Fixtures live on Sky Date Home Away Friday, December 11 London Plymouth Friday, December 18 Leicester Bristol Friday, January 8 Worcester Glasgow Cheshire Manchester Friday, January 15 Sheffield Newcastle Sunday, January 24 Cup Final Cup Final Friday, January 29 Glasgow Surrey Friday, February 5 Plymouth Bristol Friday, February 12 Manchester Surrey Friday, February 19 Newcastle Sheffield Friday, February 26 Leicester Worcester

Sky Sports is the home of basketball in the UK and Ireland with the BBL complemented by exclusively live coverage of the NBA and WNBA on the channel. Clips, highlights and best-of content can be found on skysports.com, YouTube and Sky Sports' social media platforms.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.