WATCH LIVE BBL: London Lions vs Plymouth Raiders
Sky Sports' live coverage continues from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena and right here, for free via our YouTube channel
Last Updated: 11/12/20 12:06pm
London Lions host Plymouth Rocks in the latest live instalment of the British Basketball League Championship as round two continues.
London have had a week off since starting the season with defeat in the season opener at Newcastle, while Plymouth have played twice and won twice since the Lions defeat.
The Raiders will head to the Copper Box full of confidence after beating Worcester and Newcastle last weekend and they'll hope to maintain their 100 per cent record on Friday night before hosting Glasgow on Sunday.
London also play again at the weekend when they travel to Cheshire but the focus is on Friday night with tip-off at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.
BBL 2020/21 Fixtures live on Sky
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Friday, December 11
|London
|Plymouth
|Friday, December 18
|Leicester
|Bristol
|Friday, January 8
|Worcester
|Glasgow
|Cheshire
|Manchester
|Friday, January 15
|Sheffield
|Newcastle
|Sunday, January 24
|Cup Final
|Cup Final
|Friday, January 29
|Glasgow
|Surrey
|Friday, February 5
|Plymouth
|Bristol
|Friday, February 12
|Manchester
|Surrey
|Friday, February 19
|Newcastle
|Sheffield
|Friday, February 26
|Leicester
|Worcester
