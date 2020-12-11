WATCH LIVE BBL: London Lions vs Plymouth Raiders

Basketball News

London Lions host Plymouth Rocks in the latest live instalment of the British Basketball League Championship as round two continues.

London have had a week off since starting the season with defeat in the season opener at Newcastle, while Plymouth have played twice and won twice since the Lions defeat.

The Raiders will head to the Copper Box full of confidence after beating Worcester and Newcastle last weekend and they'll hope to maintain their 100 per cent record on Friday night before hosting Glasgow on Sunday.

London also play again at the weekend when they travel to Cheshire but the focus is on Friday night with tip-off at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.

BBL 2020/21 Fixtures live on Sky

Date Home Away
Friday, December 11 London Plymouth
Friday, December 18 Leicester Bristol
Friday, January 8 Worcester Glasgow
Cheshire Manchester
Friday, January 15 Sheffield Newcastle
Sunday, January 24 Cup Final Cup Final
Friday, January 29 Glasgow Surrey
Friday, February 5 Plymouth Bristol
Friday, February 12 Manchester Surrey
Friday, February 19 Newcastle Sheffield
Friday, February 26 Leicester Worcester

