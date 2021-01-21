WATCH LIVE BBL CUP FINAL: London Lions vs Newcastle Eagles

Hit play on the video to watch full coverage - for free - of the BBL double header this Sunday, the London Lions and Newcastle Eagles meet in the BBL Cup Final following a Championship clash between Leicester and Glasgow.

The University of Worcester Arena is the venue for the latest action from a busy season in the BBL and silverware is on the line as the top two teams in the Championship meet.

It's London who currently top the standings and they face an Eagles team with history on their side having won the BBL Cup five times, most recently in 2017.

Tip off is at 3pm after the day's action gets underway with an added bonus that features Leicester and Glasgow.

Sunday had been due to be a Cup Final double with Leicester and Nottingham going head-to-head for the women's BBL Cup Final.

However, a statement from the league confirmed that Covid-disruption meant the game was postponed with a new date expected to be agreed in due course.

Instead the coverage on Sunday will tip off with action from the men's Championship where Leicester Riders will hope to take advantage of the Lions and Eagles Cup Final showdown and close the gap at the top of the table.

They will take on a Glasgow Rocks team chasing just their third win of the season.