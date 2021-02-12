Watch WBBL Cup Final: Leicester Riders vs Sevenoaks Suns

Watch live coverage from the conclusion to the Women's BBL Cup as Sevenoaks Suns and Leicester Riders meet in the final with tip-off at 5.30pm.

The delayed Cup Final showdown had been due to take place a fortnight ago but Covid disruptions pushed the game back to this week, and both teams will have high hopes of lifting silverware - joining the men's champions Newcastle in lifting the first trophies of the season.

Both teams won each of their three group stage games en route to the final and have both enjoyed 100 per cent starts in the Championship, while the Suns hold the edge in regards to their head-to-head record with seven wins compared to the Riders' three in their last 10 meetings.

Holly Winterburn will lead the Riders bid to win a first Cup crown, while Cat Carr captains the Suns who beat Durham in last year's final and are aiming to become the first back-to-back champions.

Tune in to Sky Sports Arena or Sky Sports YouTube on Friday to watch the Sevenoaks Suns take on the Leicester Riders, with coverage starting at 5pm and tip-off at 5.30pm.