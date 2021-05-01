Watch live WBBL play-off quarter-finals on Sky Sports

It's time for the play-offs in the British basketball season, and the action gets under way with a pair of double-headers from the WBBL this weekend.

After Sevenoaks Suns clinched a third Championship last weekend, attention now turns to the play-offs and the Suns will be the team to beat.

WBBL Play-Offs, 2021 Quarter-Finals Sevenoaks Suns vs Oaklands Wolves Leicester Riders vs Newcastle Eagles Nottingham Wildcats v Manchester Met Mystics London Lions v Essex Rebels

WBBL Play-Offs - How it works Both teams only play each other once with the winners of these games advancing to the semi-finals. The highest remaining seed (highest league placing) will face the lowest seed in one semi-final with the other two quarter-final winners meeting in the other semi-final.

They are likely to be a wounded animal too after Leicester Riders ended their unbeaten season on the final day of the Championship campaign.

The pair, who met in last season's Play-Off Final, are both in action in the first of two days of action that will see eight become four in the race to claim the end-of-season honours.

On Saturday reigning champions Sevenoaks Suns take on Oaklands Wolves who finished eighth, the action begins at 5pm and is followed by Leicester Riders against a Newcastle Eagles team that finished seventh - that match tips off at 7.30pm

Two more matches follow on Sunday with Nottingham Wildcats up against Manchester Met Mystics from 3pm and the BBL Cup winners the London Lions taking on the Essex Rebels from 5.30pm.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday May 16.