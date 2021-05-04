BBL playoffs 2021: Leicester, London, Newcastle and Plymouth hold advantage heading into second legs

Rahmon Fletcher and the Newcastle Eagles got off to the perfect start with a win over London Lions

Newcastle Eagles and Plymouth Raiders will go into the second legs of their quarter-finals with a slim advantage after completing the start of the BBL post season.

Leicester and London got the ball rolling on Monday with victory, before Tuesday night served up a pair of pulsating games.

An incredible comeback from the Plymouth Raiders saw them overcome a 16-point Worcester Wolves lead, while Newcastle held off a late surge from Sheffield Sharks to take the edge going into Thursday's games.

The evening's action tipped off with the fourth seed Eagles facing off against the fifth seed Sharks, and the game started in typically competitive fashion with both teams finding their rhythm on the offensive end.

The Eagles found their groove in the second period and led by the veteran influence of Darius Defoe and Rahmon Fletcher, led by 12 going into the half.

Newcastle would stretch that lead to 17 points before the Sharks erupted in the final quarter, holding Newcastle to only 9 points as they even took the lead in the tie after some huge baskets from Nicholas Lewis.

The game was tied going into the final minute however two clutch baskets from Defoe ensured Newcastle would take a slender lead going into Thursday's second leg.

Justin Gordon led the Eagles with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a well-rounded showing whilst Jeremy Hemsley led the Sharks comeback with a game-high 21 points.

Following on from the early evening thriller, the Raiders and Wolves fought out a highly-charged affair.

The Wolves flew out the gates in the early stages and racked up 30 first quarter points as they were led by some early energy from Elijah Burns.

Plymouth found their footing in the second period however, and by the half found themselves only two points behind the Wolves after Rickey McGill scored seven of the Raiders last nine to end the half.

McGill was insatiable on the night, and finished with a game high 28 points as the Raiders continued to chip into the Wolves' lead, and after a huge bucket from Mike Morsell Plymouth found themselves leading for the first time in the ball-game with just over two minutes to go in the game.

Jordan Williams had an impressive showing for Worcester as he posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, whilst Burns led the Wolves with 18 points.

BBL Play-Offs - Quarter-Final 1st legs Leicester Riders 85 - 56 Bristol Flyers London Lions 73 - 66 Cheshire Phoenix Newcastle Eagles 79 - 77 Sheffield Sharks Plymouth Raiders 84 - 82 Worcester Wolves

On Monday night the first and second seeds both seized the initiative in their opening legs ahead of the second legs on Wednesday night.

Leicester Riders got the men's competition going in Newcastle and despite their opponents, the eighth seed Bristol Flyers, staying competitive throughout the first half, the league leaders were able to able to grab a 29-point advantage.

An incredible 52 point second-half along with their defensive efforts restraining the Flyers to just 26 points secured them the victory.

Leicester Riders lead their playoff quarter-final against the bottom seed Bristol Flyers

Geno Crandall was once again, inspirational, as he led the Riders to victory with 21 points and 10 assists - just four less assists than what the Flyers team achieved in total.

The Riders were also supported by a huge performance from Mo Walker off the bench, who dropped 16 points in just over 17 minutes, along with six rebounds while Darien Nelson-Henry, William Lee and Mustapha Heron all reached double-figures for scoring also.

Bristol's Eric Lockett had a superb game for the losing side, as he came just one rebound away from a double-double after scoring 16 points, while Daniel Edozie dropped 10 points off the bench and made an impressive four steals, beating Lockett's total of three.

London Lions are also in the ascendency, but their advantage is just seven points ahead of the second leg against the seventh seed Cheshire Phoenix.

London Lions take a narrow advantage into their second leg against Cheshire Phoenix

The two teams went toe to toe all game long but in the end the Phoenix came up short in the final quarter. The ever-reliable Dirk Williams impressed again for London, scoring 22 points, while Justin Robinson showed his experience throughout in a confident display where he scored 17.

The Lions scored 11 three-pointers compared to the Phoenix total of two, ultimately helping them to the victory as Williams drained five of those and former NBA forward DeAndre Liggins also contributed one too, as he scored 12 points and contributed seven rebounds and six assists, as well as three big blocks.

Kahron Ross led the Phoenix in scoring and assisting with 13 points and six assists, while Matthew Bryan-Amaning had a good game off the bench, contributing 12 points and five rebounds, with four of them coming on the offensive end.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday May 16.