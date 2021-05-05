WATCH LIVE BASKETBALL: BBL playoff quarter-finals

Leicester, London, Bristol and Cheshire will fight it out for the first two places in the BBL play-off semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Monday's first legs saw the higher-ranked teams come away with the early advantage meaning Bristol and Cheshire have work to do.

Table-toppers Leicester and Bristol get the action under way from 5pm, and the Riders hold a huge 29-point advantage that puts them in pole position to keep their post-season alive.

Despite a battling performance in the first leg, the eighth-seeded Flyers will have to upset the odds if they are to knock out the favourites following Monday's 83-56 defeat.

2021 BBL playoff quarter-finals, the story so far Wednesday Leicester Riders 85 - 56 Bristol Flyers London Lions 73 - 66 Cheshire Phoenix Thursday Plymouth Raiders 84 - 82 Worcester Wolves (6th) Newcastle Eagles 79 -77 Sheffield Sharks (5th)

The second game of the night tips off at 7.30pm and features a London Lions team who hold just a seven-point lead over the seventh-seeded Cheshire Phoenix.

Phoenix can also take comfort from their seven-point win over the Lions in February's Championship match, a repeat will ensure plenty of drama to the latest night of playoff action.

On Thursday Newcastle Eagles and Plymouth Raiders take narrow two-point leads into their second legs against Sheffield and Worcester respectively.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday, May 16.