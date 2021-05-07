BBL playoffs 2021: Newcastle Eagles and Plymouth Raiders book semi-final spots

The Eagles and Raiders complete the BBL's final four

The BBL playoff semi-finals await the Newcastle Eagles and Plymouth Raiders after they eliminated the Sheffield Sharks and Worcester Wolves in their respective quarter-final matchups on Thursday night.

The Eagles tipped off first at the University Arena in Worcester and required anything better than a loss by one point to advance to the final four. It was the Sharks, though, who put the pressure on from the off as they raced into a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

With just five points separating the teams and three points on aggregate in favour of Sheffield, a couple of clutch plays from veteran Mike Tuck at the start of the quarter saw him make a big block before sinking a triple at the other end to put Atiba Lyons' team in the driving seat, only for the Eagles to respond through some fine work from Justin Gordon on both sides of the ball.

It was Gordon who scored the decisive points in dramatic fashion, as he tipped in Rahmon Fletcher's shot with 0.4 seconds to go, the Eagles running out victorious despite Bennett Koch's best attempts to try and convert an alley-oop.

Gordon finished the night with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Sharks guard Kipper Nichols also dropped 20 points having converted every single shot and free-throw he attempted.

Not long after, it was the Raiders' turn to secure qualification as they built on their first leg momentum by winning by 15 points, bouncing back from the first-quarter woes that had seen Worcester lead them by six points.

After that, every quarter was won by Plymouth, who were inspired by a brilliant double-double from captain Ashley Hamilton. He dominated the backboards, grabbing 12 rebounds on top of his 14 points, while Ricky McGill was thoroughly impressive, scoring 29 points and contributing six rebounds and seven assists as well as three steals and one block.

Jordan Williams also provided a double-double as he so often does for the Wolves, scoring 15 points and registering 14 rebounds, but it was Brandon Anderson who had the biggest impact for Worcester on the offensive end, as he scored a team-high of 21 points and made a joint team-high of four assists off the bench.

The Morningside Arena in Leicester will be the venue for the semi-finals, where the Eagles will face off with the hosts and league-champion Leicester Riders while the Raiders will be looking to avenge their BBL Trophy Final defeat against the London Lions.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday, May 16.