WATCH LIVE BASKETBALL: BBL playoff semi-finals

Leicester, Newcastle, London and Plymouth will tip off the BBL playoff semi-finals on Tuesday night - coverage begins from 5pm.

Four games in three days will determine the last two teams standing in the BBL playoffs this season, and you can watch the action unfold.

Leicester Riders, who topped the regular-season standings, face Newcastle Eagles - who finished fourth. Both teams came through their quarter-final ties, the Riders dismantled Bristol by 42 points, while Newcastle edged out Sheffield Sharks by just two points in their last-eight showdown.

2021 BBL playoff semi-finals Tuesday (1st legs) Leicester Riders vs Newcastle Eagles London Lions vs Plymouth Raiders Thursday (2nd legs) Leicester Riders vs Newcastle Eagles London Lions vs Plymouth Raiders

The second game tips off at 7.30pm and features second seeds the London Lions going up against Plymouth Raiders, who finished third in the regular season.

After beating Cheshire by seven points in the first leg of their quarter-final, the Lions hammered the Phoenix 95-60 in the second leg for a dominant victory while the Raiders came through a tougher test.

Plymouth fought back from a 14-point deficit to win the first leg against the Worcester Wolves, and followed up with a comprehensive 15-point win in the second leg to seal their date with the Lions.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday May 16.