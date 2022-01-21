LIVE STREAM: British Basketball League action as Sheffield Sharks face Bristol Flyers

Sheffield Sharks clash with Bristol Flyers in a game from the British Basketball League - watch a live, free stream here from 7pm.

Upcoming live Sky Sports BBL matches

Sun, Jan 30: WBBL Cup final - London Lions vs Newcastle Eagles (12pm); BBL Cup final - Leicester Riders vs Manchester Giants (3.30pm).

Fri, Feb 4: London Lions vs Leicester Riders (7.30pm).

Fri, Feb 11: Leicester Riders vs Manchester Giants (7.30pm).

Fri, Feb 18: Newcastle Eagles vs Glasgow Rocks (8pm).

Fri, Feb 25: Sheffield Sharks vs Surrey Scorchers (7.30pm).

Fri, Mar 4: Glasgow Rocks vs London Lions (7.30pm).

Fri, Mar 11: Newcastle Eagles vs Manchester Giants (7.30pm).