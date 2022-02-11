Basketball News

British Basketball League: Watch live stream of Leicester Riders vs Manchester Giants

Leicester Riders are aiming to continue their march on a perfect Championship campaign; the Giants are looking to get their own back after falling short in the BBL Cup final

Last Updated: 11/02/22 6:44pm

Watch a free live stream of the Leicester Riders taking on the Manchester Giants in the British Basketball League from 7pm.

This week, we are in Leicester for a BBL Cup final rematch.

The Riders are looking to continue their march on a perfect Championship campaign.

The Giants will be looking to get their own back after losing 83-69 to Leicester in last month's final.

Click on the video above to watch the free stream.

