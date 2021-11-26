Basketball News

WATCH LIVE BBL: Newcastle Eagles vs Sheffield Sharks

Coverage also available on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm - tip off at 7.30pm

Last Updated: 26/11/21 6:31pm

The Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle is the venue as Round Six in the BBL Championship gets under way with two teams locked together on four points after winning two of their opening three matches.

Ahead of this Friday’s fixture, take a look at the last time the Newcastle Eagles and Sheffield Sharks matched up on Sky Sports

Ahead of this Friday’s fixture, take a look at the last time the Newcastle Eagles and Sheffield Sharks matched up on Sky Sports

This week in the BBL Championship

Friday Newcastle Eagles vs Sheffield Sharks
Leicester Riders vs Surrey Scorchers
Sunday Sheffield Sharks vs Leicester Riders

After losing their opening game to the Leicester Riders, Newcastle have gone on to beat Surrey Scorchers and the Plymouth City Patriots, while it has gone the opposite way for the Sharks, who won their opening two games before defeat to Cheshire last time out.

Sheffield play twice this week, hosting Leicester on Sunday so they'll be out to get their weekend's work off to a winning start.

Sky Sports' BBL coverage

October 29 Leicester Riders 100-77 Newcastle Eagles
November 5 London Lions 113-74 Cheshire Phoenix
November 12 Manchester Giants 109-81 Cheshire Phoenix
November 19 Glasgow Rocks 99-78 Bristol Flyers
Friday Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks
December 3 Newcastle Eagles v London Lions
December 10 Manchester Giants v Glasgow Rocks
December 17 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles
January 14 Plymouth City Patriots v Surrey Scorchers
January 21 Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers
January 30 W/BBL Cup Final
February 4 London Lions v Leicester Riders
February 11 Leicester Riders v Manchester Giants
February 18 Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks
February 25 Sheffield Sharks v Surrey Scorchers

Coverage begins at 7pm, watch via the video at the top of the screen or on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

