WATCH LIVE BBL: Newcastle Eagles vs Sheffield Sharks
Coverage also available on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm - tip off at 7.30pm
Last Updated: 26/11/21 6:31pm
The Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle is the venue as Round Six in the BBL Championship gets under way with two teams locked together on four points after winning two of their opening three matches.
This week in the BBL Championship
|Friday
|Newcastle Eagles vs Sheffield Sharks
|Leicester Riders vs Surrey Scorchers
|Sunday
|Sheffield Sharks vs Leicester Riders
After losing their opening game to the Leicester Riders, Newcastle have gone on to beat Surrey Scorchers and the Plymouth City Patriots, while it has gone the opposite way for the Sharks, who won their opening two games before defeat to Cheshire last time out.
Sheffield play twice this week, hosting Leicester on Sunday so they'll be out to get their weekend's work off to a winning start.
Coverage begins at 7pm, watch via the video at the top of the screen or on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.