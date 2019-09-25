Milwaukee Bucks fined for Giannis Antetokounmpo supermax contract extension promise

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season

The NBA has fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 (£40,000) for publicly stating they will offer a supermax contract extension to reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo next summer.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst made the comments after being asked about Antetokounmpo's contract situation during a town hall event on September 12.

Horst also detailed the Bucks' efforts to establish a culture and environment that would keep the Greek star around for the long term.

Antetokounmpo was named 2018-19 Most Valuable Player at the NBA Awards.

"The answer right now is we can't talk and negotiate anything," Horst said when asked about the Greek star.

"Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he'll be offered a supermax extension.

"I think we all fully believe that if we continue to put the right things in place and give Giannis the right opportunities, he loves Milwaukee, he loves the state of Wisconsin, and I think he'll be a Buck for a long time."

Antetokounmpo, 24, won the league's MVP award in 2018-19 after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

He signed a four-year, $100m (£80m) rookie extension in September of 2016 that runs through 2021, with base salaries of $25.8m (£20.7) this season and $27.5m (£22m) in 2020-21.

The Bucks' first-round pick in 2013 (15th overall), Antetokounmpo has made three consecutive All-Star appearances and has career averages of 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

