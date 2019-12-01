NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Mavericks @ Lakers

0:30 Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face LeBron James and the Lakers at Staples Center in an NBA Primetime clash. Watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 9pm Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face LeBron James and the Lakers at Staples Center in an NBA Primetime clash. Watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 9pm

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a Primetime clash on Sunday at 9pm, live on Sky Sports Arena.

As the home of the NBA in the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast 134 live regular-season games, including a record 48 in the weekend primetime slots.

That slate continues on Sunday evening...

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers, Sky Sports Arena, Sunday 9pm

The top team in the league hosts a young upstart in an NBA Primetime clash on Sunday night as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers (17-2) have won 10 in a row and lead the NBA in winning percentage. After an opening loss to the LA Clippers, the All-Star tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been nearly unstoppable, aided by the resurgent play of veteran team-mates.

Davis is eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 26.1 points per game, while James is first in the league in assists with 11 per game in his 17th season.



James leads the Lakers, averaging 2.1 made three-pointers and scoring 25.7 points per game while shooting 36 per cent from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 58.4 per cent and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Veterans Danny Green (8.6 points per game), JaVale McGee (7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks), Dwight Howard (6.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) and Rajon Rondo (8.4 points, 5.3 assists) have contributed key minutes for the team.

The Lakers will be without DeMarcus Cousins (knee) and Avery Bradley (right leg).

The Mavericks (12-6) are in fifth place in the Western Conference and much improved from last season. They are 7-3 over the past 10 games, with a 6-2 away record overall.

At just 20-years-old, Luka Doncic is taking the league by storm. He is third in NBA scoring, averaging 30.8 points per game, and leads the Mavericks, averaging 3.1 made three-pointers while shooting 32.5 per cent from beyond the arc.

In November, he became only the third player in league history to average a 30-point triple-double over a month.



Dwight Powell has averaged 1.5 assists and scored 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.



Kristaps Porzingis has yet to find the form that made him a star in New York, but is contributing 17.3 points on 40 per cent shooting and 9.4 rebounds.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 119-110 in the last meeting on November 1. James led Los Angeles with 39 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 31 points.

2:40 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 2 of the NBA season Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 2 of the NBA season

Watch Dallas Mavericks @ LA Lakers, live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday night from 9pm.

