NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: Ovie Soko previews Celtics @ Spurs and Nuggets @ Timberwolves

Kemba Walker salutes fans of his former team the Charlotte Hornets

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Saturday and Sunday primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Celtics @ Spurs and Nuggets @ Timberwolves.

Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs, Saturday 10pm, Sky Sports Arena

This is an exciting game with what I think will be two playoff teams. They are two very different teams.

We've the got the Spurs who have a lot of experience through their whole roster and are a good transition team, scoring 23.1 points per game at a league-best 61.1 field goal percentage. They rebound and they run. They've got the tools and the versatility with their bigs and wings to get out and run the floor.

Boston are not a transition team, which is funny when you think about the youth they have on their team. The Celtics are a strong defensive team, they rank third in defensive efficiency. They are an average rebounding but they force guys to turn the ball over.

Offensively, they'll run in spurts when they can but ultimately will try to break opponents down in the halfcourt. That fits into coach Brad Stevens' style of play. He does things in a very specific way and my own opinion is that he is one of the next great coaches.

0:30 The Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs on NBA Primetime this weekend - watch live on Saturday night from 10pm on Sky Sports Arena The Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs on NBA Primetime this weekend - watch live on Saturday night from 10pm on Sky Sports Arena

It's going to be a really interesting battle. Demar DeRozan is playing solid for the Spurs at the moment. Kemba Walker is playing out of his mind for Boston. Jayson Tatum, who scored 23 points in Thursday night's win in Charlotte, must be building up a bit of confidence. I think that dynamic of him and Kemba is working pretty well, definitely better than how he worked with Kyrie Irving last season.

I want to see if the Spurs will be able to get out and run. Boston won't be able to take that away completely but the Celtics are versatile and very good defensively.

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena (Red Button)

Watch via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports YouTube channel

This game gives us one of the best individual match-ups of the week with Nikola Jokic going up against Karl-Anthony Towns.

0:30 The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets on NBA Sunday Primetime at 8:30pm and you can watch the game free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets on NBA Sunday Primetime at 8:30pm and you can watch the game free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube

Towns has started the season as one of the best performing players in the league. He leads his team in points, rebounds, steals, blocks and three-point percentage. He is 'Mr Do It All' for them right now.

Jokic is such a skilled big man. He scores, he rebounds but what I love about him the most is his ability to pass the ball. It's a talent for any player but having a big man that you can use as an outlet to make plays or relieve pressure, that changes the way the game can be played.

Jokic's passing frees up everyone else because everyone's defender has to take one step back. When the ball is in Jokic's hands and your man cuts, you know he can hit his team-mates with passes that are on the money.

Jokic is a special big man. We've seen him have big scoring nights. I think he'll be motivated for this game given how Towns is playing at the moment, I certainly would be.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.