Athletics News

Home

World Indoor Tour: Grant Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record by one hundredth of a second

Grant Holloway sets a new best of 7.29 seconds, shaving 0.01 off the previous record set by Britain's Colin Jackson; Britain's Andrew Pozzi finishes second in 7.51 secs.

Last Updated: 24/02/21 7:30pm

Grant Holloway celebrates after becoming world champion in 2019
Grant Holloway celebrates after becoming world champion in 2019

American Grant Holloway has broken the world indoor 60m hurdles record beating the previous best set by Great Britain's Colin Jackson by one hundredth of a second.

Holloway, the 110m hurdles world champion, set a new best of 7.29 seconds at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Madrid to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Jackson in 1994.

Holloway's time was initially recorded as 7.32 seconds but was changed to 7.29, and the athlete was informed of his record achievement by a photographer.

"They lied to me, they said it was 7.32 at first," the 23-year-old Holloway joked in an interview with Spanish television.

Also See:

The American's victory at the Villa de Madrid saw him extend his winning streak in indoor sprint hurdles to 54 races.

Britain's Andrew Pozzi in action on the World Indoor Tour in Italy
Britain's Andrew Pozzi in action on the World Indoor Tour in Italy

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi of Britain finished second in a time of 7.51 seconds.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2021 Sky UK