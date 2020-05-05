Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana to overlap in new UCI cycling calendar

The Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap in October under a new WorldTour calendar unveiled by cycling's world governing body the UCI.

The Tour de France remains on its previously announced dates of August 29 to September 20, while the Giro is scheduled to take place from October 3 to October 25, with a shortened 18-stage Vuelta slated for October 20 to November 8.

The plan will see racing resume with a men's and women's edition of Italian one-day race Strade Bianche on August 1, with the Vuelta the last race of the season.

The accompanying women's event, the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, would take place from November 6 to November 8.

The men's RideLondon-Surrey Classic retains its previously announced date of August 16.

The Giro Rosa, among the highlights of the women's calendar, will clash with the final week of the Tour de France as it scheduled for September 11-19, the week before the UCI's own Road World Championships in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland.

The UCI had originally planned to reveal its revised calendar last week but delayed the announcement after governments across Europe issued fresh guidance with regards to lockdowns.

Priority was given to rescheduling the Grand Tours and the five biggest one-day races, the Monuments, as well as the biggest races on the women's calendar.

Britain's Women's Tour, originally scheduled for June, had already informed the UCI it did not want to seek new dates in 2020.