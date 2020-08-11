Cycling News

Fabio Jakobsen allowed to return home following horror crash

Last Updated: 11/08/20 6:19pm

Fabio Jakobsen had facial surgery last Thursday
Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen is to return home to continue his recovery from serious facial injuries.

The 23-year-old suffered the injuries in a horrific crash during the first stage of the Tour of Poland in Katowice last Wednesday, colliding with a barrier during an 80kph sprint for the finish line.

Jakobsen was initially placed in a medically-induced coma and last Thursday underwent facial surgery, with his condition since improving enough for him to be transferred back to Holland.

A statement from Jakobsen's Deceuninck-QuickStep team statement read: "Fabio Jakobsen's condition is evolving favourably, to the extent that he will be transferred Wednesday to the hospital in Leiden, the Netherlands (LUMC), where further follow-up treatment of his injuries will take place."

