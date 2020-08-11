Fabio Jakobsen allowed to return home following horror crash

Fabio Jakobsen had facial surgery last Thursday

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen is to return home to continue his recovery from serious facial injuries.

The 23-year-old suffered the injuries in a horrific crash during the first stage of the Tour of Poland in Katowice last Wednesday, colliding with a barrier during an 80kph sprint for the finish line.

Jakobsen was initially placed in a medically-induced coma and last Thursday underwent facial surgery, with his condition since improving enough for him to be transferred back to Holland.

A statement from Jakobsen's Deceuninck-QuickStep team statement read: "Fabio Jakobsen's condition is evolving favourably, to the extent that he will be transferred Wednesday to the hospital in Leiden, the Netherlands (LUMC), where further follow-up treatment of his injuries will take place."