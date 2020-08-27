Tour de France: Governing body eases coronavirus regulations

Cycling organisers have introduced a range of measures to protect riders and teams from coronavirus

Teams will only be withdrawn from the Tour de France if two or more riders test positive for coronavirus within a period of seven days, world governing body the UCI has announced.

Tour organisers ASO had originally issued protocols to teams that they would be sent home if any two riders or staff members returned positive tests within a seven-day period. However, many felt that such regulations were too harsh.

On Thursday night, Belgian team Lotto-Soudal confirmed they had sent home four members of staff after two had returned "non-negative" results, with their room-mates also leaving the race.

The new regulations state: "In the case of two or more riders from the same team testing positive for Covid-19 within a period of seven days at a Grand Tour, the UCI will give the event organiser authorisation to announce the withdrawal of the team for health reasons, on the condition, however, that the global medical assessment carried out confirm the positive cases."

0:30 Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says he is concentrating on the Vuelta a Espana this time as he continues to recover from the serious injuries he suffered in a crash last year Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says he is concentrating on the Vuelta a Espana this time as he continues to recover from the serious injuries he suffered in a crash last year

UCI president David Lappartient said: "The adjustments made today to the UCI protocol have enabled us to find the right balance between the legitimate concerns of teams faced with the risk of exclusion and the vital preservation of the peloton's health.

"I call on all cycling's families, in particular the riders and teams, to continue acting with the same sense of responsibility and united spirit that they have demonstrated since racing resumed.

"All the protective measures respecting the rules such as wearing a mask in the hotels and buses must be scrupulously followed.

"We must give the Tour de France and the 2020 cycling season a chance to carry on to the end, and give our sport, heavily affected by the health crisis, a chance to move forward."