Tour de France: Police arrest spectator who caused mass crash on stage one

The fan who caused the crash on the first stage of the Tour de France (Pic: Gendarmerie du Finistere)

The spectator who caused a mass crash during the first stage of the Tour de France has been arrested after presenting herself at a police station.

The unnamed fan, a 30-year-old French woman, is in custody at a police station in Landerneau, Brittany, the northwest French region where the Tour de France held its first four stages.

The spectator was holding a cardboard sign with a message saying 'Allez Opi-Omi' ('Go Granny and Grandpa') and leaning slightly into the road, while looking in the opposite direction to the approaching peloton.

German cyclist Tony Martin was unable to avoid the sign and tumbled to the road, leading to a massive pile-up of riders, with 47 kilometres left of the stage on Saturday.

Another German rider, Jasha Sutterlin, was the only cyclist who had to abandon the race but several people were hurt, including spectators.

A senior race official said organisers will be taking legal action against the spectator.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told the AFP news agency.

"We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

There was also a second multi-rider crash about 7.5km (4.6 miles) from the finish which brought down several riders, including four-time champion Chris Froome.

Another huge crash occurred in a nervy finale on narrow roads on Monday, leading the Tour de France riders to collectively bring Tuesday's fourth stage to a halt for about a minute in a silent protest for safer racing conditions.

Pogacar wins stage five as Van der Poel retains yellow

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line of the fifth stage of the Tour de France

Meanwhile, defending champion Tadej Pogacar seized control of this year's race with victory in the stage five-time trial as Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic battled through the pain barrier to limit their losses.

Pogacar, who dramatically rode into yellow in the stage 20 time trial of last year's Tour, could not quite repeat the feat as Mathieu van der Poel took fifth place to retain the leader's jersey by eight seconds.

But the Slovenian's victory on the day - by 19 seconds from European time trial champion Stefan Kung - was a major statement to his general classification rivals.

Having been one of the few overall contenders to have avoided major trouble during a bruising few days in Brittany, Pogacar now has a significant time advantage.

But Roglic, heavily bandaged from his stage three crash, looked strong as he clocked the seventh fastest time on the day, moving back up into the top 10 overall as a result - though he is one minute and 40 down on his compatriot.

Thomas, strapped up after dislocating his shoulder on Monday, finished 16th on the day, conceding 78 seconds to Pogacar but the Welshman still moved up six places to 12th overall.

"I think I rode the best TT I could, really," Thomas said. "I think I went out conservatively, maybe a bit too conservatively but it's just what I had really.

"Obviously I didn't feel 100 per cent but I don't want to bang on about that, I tried to do what I could and it wasn't enough really.