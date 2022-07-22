Tour de France Femmes: Lizzie Holden says rebirth of race will witness eight days of 'aggressive racing'

Lizzie Holden will compete at this year's Tour de France Femmes, which is returning after over 30 years of absence

British cyclist Lizzie Holden says the return of the Tour de France Femmes will showcase how shorter stages can produce more "exciting" and "aggressive" racing and questioned the value in races that stretch for weeks.

It is over 30 years since the last official Women's Tour de France was staged by Tour organisers. While other races have been launched during that period, excitement is building ahead of Sunday's opening stage on the Parisian streets for the all-new race that follows the conclusion of the men's Tour.

It is an historic moment that Isle of Man born and raised Holden can't wait to be part of - even if the brutal eight-day race spreading some 1,029kms across France featuring gravel sectors and back-to-back mountain stages will push the world-class 24-team peloton to the limits.

The British team Le Col Wahoo will be going for glory in the Tour de France Femmes

The women's version may be 13 stages fewer than the men's race, which was first organised in 1903, yet Holden believes discussions around whether the women's race should emulate the same three-week format and route as the men's needs to look to the science.

"Some women would love to race for three weeks, but for me personally eight days is still a lot," Holden, who forms part of the six-women British team Le Col Wahoo, told Sky Sports News.

"If you ask the men, they would also say that eight days is enough. I hear most of them say that three weeks (for the Tour de France) is incredibly long.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"At the end of the day, there's the science to factor in. I'm not a scientist, but you have to understand that there are factors that limit us as females. That's not an opinion - that's the science.

"I think eight days will be enough. I think women's cycling is very exciting to watch because it's mainly shorter stages, it allows us to be more aggressive throughout the race and attack."

As it was, growing up on the Isle of Man and the daughter of former pro Rob Holden, the 24-year-old couldn't quite imagine the day when she would be able to ride in the pinnacle of professional cycling.

During her school years, she would often be asked if one day she would compete in the Tour de France - only for the reality to hit home.

"I grew up watching the Tour on TV. It would be on from start to finish and then I'd watch the highlights in the evening. It was non-stop," she said.

"When I was younger, I wasn't thinking 'oh it's just men racing'. I was always into cycling and when people asked me at school 'are you going to be in the Tour de France', I always said 'well it's actually not possible'. Now we actually have an event, so it's a big change."

In recent years, La Course, launched in 2014, saw riders compete in the one-day race on the Champs-Elysees ahead of the final stage of the men's race.

Lizzie Holden (far right) with her Le Col Wahoo team-mates

"Those races have felt different," Holden, who has claimed five top-10 finishes on the World Tour calendar this year. "They've been at the start of the men's Tour, so it's nice that you get the atmosphere, but it has always felt like you were a bit of a sideshow. No one knew what it was, or what was happening. The Tour de Femmes has been really well advertised, everytime I watch the Tour now it comes up as an advert. I think it will be really big."

There are challenges that come with life on the road. The periods of isolation, the difficulty in sleeping, moving from hotel bed to hotel bed, the endless bowls of pasta. Holden says she can't travel anywhere now without her ear plugs, eye mask and other home comforts such as her own pillow.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Her family will not be able to cheer her on in France, but she is looking forward to catching up with them in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games following the conclusion of the Tour.

"There won't be any time for downtime after the Tour as I head straight to Birmingham. But I'm lucky to be going into another big event.

"I'll also likely catch up with Mark Cavendish there. When I was first getting into racing at the age of 12, I went with my dad down to the local clubs and was constantly surrounded by professional cyclists like Mark and Pete Kennaugh. It was so exciting to see them and just ride along with them. That was a huge help in my career."

There may not be let up in the schedule for Holden at present, but she wouldn't have it any other way. If it grows the sport she loves and inspires the next generation, it has all been worth it.

That is the main focus for the Manx rider, who doesn't feel that discussions around disparity in prize money - which currently sees this year's men's winner earn £430,000 compared to £41,746 for the women's champion - should be of top priority.

"With all of the Tour on TV every day, hopefully the fan base will grow and more people will be interested in the sport. That's the most important thing for women's cycling at this moment in time.

"People keep asking about the prize money and stuff, but that's not the most important factor, we still need the following and once that grows then more sponsors want to be involved and the sport in general will grow."



The Tour de Femmes starts this Sunday, July 24 at 12.30pm with an 82km stage from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Elysees