Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour for first time in his career as Britain's Geraint Thomas finishes third

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, drinks champagne at the car of his team director during Stage 21

Jonas Vingegaard was officially crowned Tour de France champion for the first time in his career on Sunday as the final stage descended on the Champs-Elysees.

The Dane, who finished second to Tadej Pogačar last year, had all-but guaranteed victory by finishing second to Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial on Saturday.

"It means everything to me. It's really incredible. It's hard for me to put words on it. It's the biggest win in cycling," said Vingegaard in his interview afterwards.

"Since last year (when he finished runner-up), I always believed I could do it. It's a relief that I did. I'm just so happy and proud."

Stage 21 belonged to Jasper Philipsen on the day after the Belgian edged ahead on a thrilling sprint finish.

More to follow...