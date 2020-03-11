The Dutch Masters from 's-Hertogenbosch with Steve Guerdat and Britain's Scott Brash in action

Britain's Scott Brash will be aiming for more success in the Netherlands

This year's Dutch Masters will see some of the world’s best riders go head to head in the town of 's-Hertogenbosch, live on Sky Sports.

Due to concerns about coronavirus, the action will go ahead behind closed doors at Brabanthallen 's-Hertogenbosch 14,500 capacity.

All eyes will be on legendary Scott Brash at this first major of the year after a stunning victory in the Turkish Airlines Olympia Grand Prix and second place in the Rolex Grand Prix at CHI Geneva last December.

In 2015, the Scotsman made history by becoming the first rider to win the three consecutive majors of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping.

Switzerland's Steve Guerdat is a three-time winner of CHI Geneva and the world No 1 will be hoping to emulate this success in the Netherlands. Fellow countryman Martin Fuchs, riding Clooney 51, is also in contention.

Sweden's Henrik Von Eckermann is a serious contender following a stellar 2019, including victories in the Rolex Grand Prix at The Dutch Masters and at CHI Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Daniel Deusser and German team-mate, Marcus Ehning, will also be vying for a position in the top three.

Don't miss the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix at 2pm, Sunday, March 15.

You can also catch highlights on Sunday, March 15 at 9pm on Sky Sports Action. Monday, March 16 at 9am on Sky Sports Mix and 10am on Sky Sports Action. It will also showcased on VOD.

Save over 40% and grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20 a month for 3 months. Enjoy all 11 Sky Sports channels with no contract.