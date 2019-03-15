The Rolex Grand Slam heads to s-Hertogenbosch for the Dutch Masters

Marcus Ehning of Germany is firm favourite to win in the Netherlands

The prestigious Rolex Grand Slam heads to s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands - live on Sky Sports Mix this Sunday.

All eyes will be on Marcus Ehning after the German won in Aachen and Geneva last year - picking up a cool 250,000 euro bonus.

Now last year's runner up is tipped to go one better and pick up the 500,000 euro bonus for two consecutive wins in a row.

The world No 4 remains realistic about his chances of picking up another lucrative win to his name.

"I do not especially prepare for it. I take things as they come," said Ehning. "I do not know yet which horse I will start in the Rolex Grand Prix, it all depends on the form and how things go during the first days of the show."

Scott Brash will be aiming for glory at the Dutch Masters

Ehning will expect strong competition coming from No 1 Steve Guerdat, while local hero Harrie Smolders will have the 14,000 crowd at the Brabanthallen right behind him.

Britain's Scott Brash, the only rider to win the Grand Slam, is also expected to be in the frame.

The top 40 riders from the week qualify for the Grand Prix with the clear rounds jumping off against the clock.

Don't miss the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping on Sky Sports - live on Sky Sports Mix from 2pm.