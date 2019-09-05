The Rolex Grand Prix heads to Spruce Meadows in Canada

The highlight of the international show jumping calendar returns to Sky Sports this Sunday for the Rolex Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows.

The most prestigious Grand Prix in the sport, Spruce Meadows offers the sport's biggest, most technical and demanding challenge.

After an historic performance in 2015, Britain's Scott Brash, who jumped to the Rolex Grand Slam victory, will be back aiming for more glory.

The pressure will be on former world No 1 Kent Farrington from the USA, coming off his win in Aachen in July.

But Farrington's task will not be easy with the likes of world No 1 Steve Guerdat of Switzerland, defending CP 'International' champion Sameh El Dahan of Egypt, and Mclain Ward all looking for a famous victory.

You can watch all the action live from Spruce Meadows on Sky Sports Arena from 6.30pm this Sunday.