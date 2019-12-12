The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping heads to Geneva

The weekend's event marks the last for Hello Sanctos

The world's leading riders are in Switzerland this weekend for the latest leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, live on Sky Sports Mix from 1pm on Sunday.

An illustrious line-up of international riders will take to the world stage for the iconic competition with one of the favourites being Great Britain's Ben Maher.

Maher recently won individual silver at the European Championships and is currently ranked fourth in the world.

Beezie Madden, the winner of the last event in the Rolex Grand Slam, is not at the show but there are two riders who are chasing a 250,000 euro bonus. It's a bonus one would gain if they are able to become a non-consecutive winner.

The show also marks an incredibly significant moment in the sport with Scott Brash retiring his extremely successful horse Hello Sanctos.

Brash made the announcement in late November and he will look to pay tribute to the "best horse that there has ever been" in Geneva.

The 34-year-old made history as the first and only rider to win the Grand Slam of Show Jumping with Sanctos and also achieved Olympic and European team golds and an individual European Bronze.