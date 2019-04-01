Government renews commitment to use sport to help tackle knife crime

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (c) speaks at the Serious Youth Violence Summit

The Government has renewed its commitment to use sport to support young people in serious-violence hot spots, Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said on Tuesday.

Wright chaired a roundtable with Minister for Sport and Civil Society Mims Davies, bringing together sports bodies, charities and creative organisations as part of the Prime Minister's Serious Youth Violence Summit to tackle knife crime.

The government will work with a range of sports organisations, including football, basketball, boxing, cycling and community-based sports charities to see what more they can do to use sport to engage young people in hard-to-reach areas.

"Sport has the power to reach and connect people of all ages and backgrounds," said Wright.

"We want to harness that power to encourage young people to choose positive activities that build confidence and key skills, rather than turn to crime and violence.

"Sports bodies already do excellent work in the community and we will work with the sector to expand sporting opportunities in youth crime hot spots to reach as many young people as possible."

The Premier League has said it will work in partnership with the government to increase one of its flagship community programmes, Premier League Kicks, a programme that aims to develop young people and currently has 75,000 participants a year.

Bill Bush, Premier League Executive Director, said: "The Premier League and our clubs recognise that young people today face huge pressures in their lives. Our education and social inclusion programmes engage thousands of youngsters every week in areas of high need.

"Working in partnership with a range of Government and third-sector organisations we are determined to use our popularity and reach to strengthen local communities. This includes working together with young people and supporting them in understanding how to deal with the very real dangers of gangs and knives."

Sport England, which invests more than £10m in projects that use sport to support crime reduction, has also pledged to increase investment in sport and physical activity for children in hot-spot areas.

Nick Pontefract, Sport England Chief Operating Officer, said: "Sport and physical activity is a powerful and positive force for good in society. That's why we welcome being part of the conversation at today's serious crime summit.

"Sport builds a sense of community and social trust, provides role models and new skills that can drive meaningful change. Yet we've only scratched the surface of its potential as a tool to engage young people at risk of being involved in knife crime. Now is a crucial time to ask what part sport and physical activity can play in tackling violence."

Tuesday's event in Downing Street brought together over 100 attendees from a diverse range of backgrounds, including young people with experience living in communities impacted by serious violence, law enforcement, health, the voluntary sector, and businesses and education leaders.