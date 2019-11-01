Donald Trump to host World Series champions Washington Capitols at White House

World Series champions the Washington Nationals are off to the White House

President Donald Trump will welcome the Washington Nationals baseball team, who will celebrate their World Series victory on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.

The Nationals have accepted the invitation from the US President - who is currently facing an impeachment inquiry - after the franchise's first World Series triumph.

They beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They are the first team to win every road game of the World Series.

Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos by the 42,000-strong crowd.

When the boos began as Trump's image flashed on the ballpark's giant video screen, the president seemed momentarily taken aback. He mouthed something to his wife, Melania Trump, while gamely trying to clap along.

But his smile froze and then faded as the boos continued and some in the crowd launched into a brief chant of "Lock him up," a version of the phrase chanted against Hillary Clinton at dozens of Trump rallies during the 2016 campaign.

President Trump is presented with a jersey by J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox in 2018 as principal owner John W Henry looks on

It has been a long-standing tradition for championship teams to visit the White House, but there has been some controversy over the practice since Trump took office.

Numerous athletes on championship squads have said they would not go to the White House while Trump is in office, occasionally prompting the President to rescind invitations.

In recent years, Trump has disinvited the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, while other championship teams have seen several players sit out the trip, including some members of last season's World Series champions the Boston Red Sox.