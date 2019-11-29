Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after accusations of racist and physical abuse

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters faced accusations of racist abuse from a former player

The Calgary Flames have accepted head coach Bill Peters' resignation after accusations of racial and physical abuse from former players.

Peters' future with the National Hockey League franchise had been in doubt since former Flames forward Akim Aliu went public with allegations against him on social media on Monday.

Aliu, who was born in Nigeria, claimed Peters had directed a racial slur towards him when he was playing under him at American Hockey League team Rockford Ice Hogs almost a decade ago.

He said on Twitter that Peters had "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room" and also claimed he had been demoted a level to the ECHL over his reaction to it.

Since Aliu's revelation, Peters has also been accused of physically abusing players during his time as coach of the Carolina Hurricanes with defenseman Michal Jordan claiming he had been kicked and other players punched.

Peters had not been on the Flames bench since the accusations were made and released an apology during their Wednesday night game against the Buffalo Sabres, although that statement did not mention Aliu by name.

Akim Aliu felt Peters' apology was insincere

The 53-year-old said in his apology it had been an "isolated and immediately regrettable incident" and claimed the word was "not directed at anyone in particular."

After the apology, Aliu responded: "I have read the statement of Bill Peters, which I found to be misleading, insincere and concerning. I have accepted an invitation from the NHL to meet and discuss this situation.

"Out of respect for that process, I will not respond publicly to the statement or discuss the racism and discrimination that I have endured until after my meeting."

Assistant Geoff Ward will take over as Flames head coach in the interim with general manager Brad Treliving telling a media conference: "It's been a difficult time, but we're going to move forward."