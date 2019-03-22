Anchorman Ron Burgundy takes to the NHL broadcasting booth at Kings vs Sharks

1:14 Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy, more commonly known as actor Will Ferrell, took to the NHL studio to commentate on the LA Kings vs San Jose Sharks. Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy, more commonly known as actor Will Ferrell, took to the NHL studio to commentate on the LA Kings vs San Jose Sharks.

Legendary Anchorman Ron Burgundy swapped the studio for an NHL commentary booth when the Kings hosted the Sharks on Thursday.

Burgundy, sometimes also known as Hollywood actor Will Ferrell, proved an ideal foil for the regular Fox Sports team in charge at Staples Center when he joined them for what turned out to be an eye-opening spell in the broadcasting booth.

The KWVN Channel 4 News Team leader gave an intriguing insight into his relationship with members of the Kings team and may well have inspired their comeback from 2-1 down to win 4-2 on the back of third-period goals from Matt Roy, Anze Kopitar and "close acquaintance" Jeff Carter.

And it appears Burgundy has little time for the Sharks, who he was happy to continually remind about their lack of Stanley Cup success.

Burgundy made it on to the Kiss-Cam at Staples Center but perhaps not quite in the way you might expect and provided one of the greatest goal descriptions in the history of sport.

Sadly, it appears, his appearance was not one of his career highlights...but why not still click on the video at the top of the page to watch Ron Burgundy's NHL broadcasting bow. Pictures courtesy of Fox Sports and Premier Sports.