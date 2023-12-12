Sky Sports announce partnership with ONE, the world’s largest martial arts organisation

Sky Sports announce partnership with ONE Championship

Sky Sports and ONE Championship have announced an exclusive partnership to broadcast live ONE events in the UK and Ireland.

Our coverage is set to kick off with ONE Fight Night 18 on January 13 with Superlek Kiatmuu9 set to face Elias Mahmoudi.

ONE's events represent the full spectrum of martial arts, with world-class athletes representing over 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and other disciplines.

On the announcement of the partnership, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports Helen Falkus said:

"We're pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time. We hope to bring new fans to the world-class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky."

Chatri Sityodtong, the ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, added: "For years, our UK fans have been clamouring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region's major networks.

"Today, I'm excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world.

"This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship's global footprint."